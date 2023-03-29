Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 436 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

