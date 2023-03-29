Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.