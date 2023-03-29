Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

