Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

