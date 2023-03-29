Kearns & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $472.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

