KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
KBCSY opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
