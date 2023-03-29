KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Stock Up 1.2 %

KBCSY opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.