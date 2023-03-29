Kaspa (KAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.53 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $610.51 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,588,910,076 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,578,219,725.25538. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02613413 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $31,272,822.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

