JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Reduced by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST remained flat at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
