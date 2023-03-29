Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.39 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Joystick has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $2,206.93 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00200113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,354.15 or 0.99967814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05601888 USD and is down -13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,496.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

