JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of JST opened at €48.75 ($52.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 12-month high of €57.30 ($61.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.98.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

