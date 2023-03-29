John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Buys 1,607 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,607 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,850.17).

John Wood Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of WG traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.60 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,342,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.58).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.