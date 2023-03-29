John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 529.2% in March

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 529.2% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HPS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 11,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

