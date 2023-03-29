JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE RSI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 367,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

