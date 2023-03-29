JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Price Performance
OPFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,069. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.