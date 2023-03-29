JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFIGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Price Performance

OPFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,069. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

