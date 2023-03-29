JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Price Performance

OPFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,069. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

