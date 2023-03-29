J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading 4.5% Higher

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
