Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.80. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 54,254 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

