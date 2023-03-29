ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading 5.5% Higher

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 3,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

