IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 1.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 29,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 45,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

