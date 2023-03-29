iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

