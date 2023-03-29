iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 915,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

