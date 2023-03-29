iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 183.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. 21,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,052. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

