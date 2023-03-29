iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 426,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

