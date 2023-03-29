iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.59. 67,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

