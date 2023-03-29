iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

