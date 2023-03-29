iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWD stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 826,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

