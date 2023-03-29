iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

