iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Decreased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.90. The stock had a trading volume of 382,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,768. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

