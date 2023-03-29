iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.84% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6,435.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA THD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $80.79.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.