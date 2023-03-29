iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,860,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,476,669 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $33.19.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,296,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,485,000 after buying an additional 4,296,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 808,115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

