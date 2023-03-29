iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.03. 13,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

