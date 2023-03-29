iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 9,961 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

