iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Europe ETF worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 45,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

