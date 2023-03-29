iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lessened by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

ESGD traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 112,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

