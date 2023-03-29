iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AGG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 512,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,164. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

