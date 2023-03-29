iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.