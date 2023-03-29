iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,339. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

