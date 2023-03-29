iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $243.91. 502,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,945. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

