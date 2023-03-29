iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 8,743,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

