iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 4,017,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,339. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

