iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

