IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.79

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.79 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 26.35 ($0.32). IQE shares last traded at GBX 26.65 ($0.33), with a volume of 4,125,772 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £214.78 million, a PE ratio of -535.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.72.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Further Reading

