IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 21,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 100,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 162,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

