iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.12. 98 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.83% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

