Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 6.3%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.60. 1,557,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,037,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.