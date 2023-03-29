Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 6.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.60. 1,557,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,037,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.