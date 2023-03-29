Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

3/28/2023 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2023 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Broadcom had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $659.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $720.00.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $680.00 to $725.00.

3/2/2023 – Broadcom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/1/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $650.00 to $685.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.53. 471,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

