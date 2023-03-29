Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 29th (ADMLF, BBWI, BIR, BIREF, BUD, BURL, CE, CIEN, DALXF, DK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 29th:

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$136.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$195.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

