Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 231,914 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. 18,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,983. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

