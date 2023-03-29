Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

