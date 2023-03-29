Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 157,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 1,219.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large firms in emerging markets. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics ISEM was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

