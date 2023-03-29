Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.182 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

ISDX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,767. The company has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

