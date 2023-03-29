Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.182 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

ISDX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,767. The company has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

